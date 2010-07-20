Data And Dynamics - Race Engineering Explained
Data And Dynamics Technical Articles
Our technical section includes many technical articles from authors who have currently written for magazines including Race Car Engineering and 321 Ignition. These vary in knowledge level from how-to tips for people starting out to in depth scholarly articles delving into the most intricate subjects of modern race engineering.
Topics Include
Data Acquisition
A range of articles regarding the selection and implementation of a state of the art data logging system. This is really the nuts and bolts of putting a working system togethor yourself with an insight into how accessible and useful some of this technology is.
Data Analysis
These articles deal with analysing data collected including using math channels to best effect, setting up different types of graphs and comparing driver performances. It also leads into tyre modelling from acquired track data and real world aero modelling.
Most articles are free of charge to view but some are on a pay per view basis.