Data And Dynamics - Race Engineering Explained

Data And Dynamics Technical Articles

articlesOur technical section includes many technical articles from authors who have currently written for magazines including Race Car Engineering and 321 Ignition. These vary in knowledge level from how-to tips for people starting out to in depth scholarly articles delving into the most intricate subjects of modern race engineering.

 

Topics Include

Data Acquisition

A range of articles regarding the selection and implementation of a state of the art data logging system. This is really the nuts and bolts of putting a working system togethor yourself with an insight into how accessible and useful some of this technology is.

Data Analysis

These articles deal with analysing data collected including using math channels to best effect, setting up different types of graphs and comparing driver performances. It also leads into tyre modelling from acquired track data and real world aero modelling.

Most articles are free of charge to view but some are on a pay per view basis.

Latest Articles

Brake Pressure Sensor Installation

We list brake pressure sensors as one fo the seven sensors you really should have. In this months data acquisition article, I'm going to explain how to go about it and the pitfalls to avoid.

 

 

Starting out in engine tuning

The first part on your path to engine tuning nirvana. Sit back and read one of the few straight talking treatises on what has become an essential part of engine tuning.

 

 

Vehicle modelling basics – the bare essentials

In one of my previous articles I wrote about the dangers of ready made simulation. In that article I explored at length the dangers of relying on others to do your modelling work for and how it can be very detrimental, not just if they get it wrong but the fact that it robs the end user the informative process of putting a vehicle model.

 

Force based anti dive and anti squat

In any examination of vehicle behaviour quantifying the forces applied to the race car is one of the most important tasks the engineer has. Understanding the forces applied to the chassis is absolutely critical in determining what the car is going to do. The purpose of this article is to examine how the suspension elements translate braking and acceleration forces to the tyres and chassis. These are commonly referred to anti dive and anti squat.

 

 

Racecar stability

Ultimately, stability means control, but neither can be achieved without the engineer first having a firm understanding of the concepts. 


 

 