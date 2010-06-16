Data And Dynamics - Race Engineering Explained
Welcome to Data And Dynamics
Data and Dynamics offers a range of technical articles and seminars to help motorsport competitors to understand how to optimise both car and driver. By using tried and tested empirical methods, we aim to demonstrate how a little science goes a lot further in race car engineering than a bunch of old wives tales.
Seminars
These are held all over the world for racing professionals and enthusiastic amateurs alike. Hosted by Danny Nowlan and Pat Cahill, the seminar covers a wide range of topics over the course of two days to give a better all round understanding of the complexities involved in race vehicle setup.
Seminar topics include
- Selecting and installing a data logging system
- Configuring and calibrating a system from scratch
- Analysing data to maximise car and engine performance
- Making the most of math channels
- Driver coaching using data analysis
- Suspension geometry
- Spring, damper and bar selection and tuning
- Tyre modelling and optimisation
- Aero setup and calculations
People who should attend are
- Race engineers
- Race team managers
- Crew chiefs/mechanics
- Data Acquisition Engineers
- Drivers interested in learnng more about their tools