Welcome to Data And Dynamics

Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2010 10:00
Wintax4_Albert_Park_partData and Dynamics offers a range of technical articles and seminars to help motorsport competitors to understand how to optimise both car and driver. By using tried and tested empirical methods, we aim to demonstrate how a little science goes a lot further in race car engineering than a bunch of old wives tales.

Seminars

These are held all over the world for racing professionals and enthusiastic amateurs alike. Hosted by Danny Nowlan and Pat Cahill, the seminar covers a wide range of topics over the course of two days to give a better all round understanding of the complexities involved in race vehicle setup.

Seminar topics include

  • Selecting and installing a data logging system
  • Configuring and calibrating a system from scratch
  • Analysing data to maximise car and engine performance
  • Making the most of math channels
  • Driver coaching using data analysis
  • Suspension geometry
  • Spring, damper and bar selection and tuning
  • Tyre modelling and optimisation
  • Aero setup and calculations

People who should attend are

  • Race engineers
  • Race team managers
  • Crew chiefs/mechanics
  • Data Acquisition Engineers
  • Drivers interested in learnng more about their tools

Brake Pressure Sensor Installation

We list brake pressure sensors as one fo the seven sensors you really should have. In this months data acquisition article, I'm going to explain how to go about it and the pitfalls to avoid.

 

 

Starting out in engine tuning

The first part on your path to engine tuning nirvana. Sit back and read one of the few straight talking treatises on what has become an essential part of engine tuning.

 

 

Vehicle modelling basics – the bare essentials

In one of my previous articles I wrote about the dangers of ready made simulation. In that article I explored at length the dangers of relying on others to do your modelling work for and how it can be very detrimental, not just if they get it wrong but the fact that it robs the end user the informative process of putting a vehicle model.

 

Force based anti dive and anti squat

In any examination of vehicle behaviour quantifying the forces applied to the race car is one of the most important tasks the engineer has. Understanding the forces applied to the chassis is absolutely critical in determining what the car is going to do. The purpose of this article is to examine how the suspension elements translate braking and acceleration forces to the tyres and chassis. These are commonly referred to anti dive and anti squat.

 

 

Racecar stability

Ultimately, stability means control, but neither can be achieved without the engineer first having a firm understanding of the concepts. 


 

 