Data And Dynamics - Race Engineering Explained

Data And Dynamics Consulting

1258Data And Dynamics is the place for motorsport professionals to research and discover answers to the specific problems of high performance competition vehicles.

 

On this site you will find

 

Tap into our experience 

Our current pool of experience includes

  • V8 Supercar
  • GT1, GT2 and GT3 Sports Cars
  • A1GP
  • GP2
  • Formula 3
  • Formula Ford and many other open wheel classses.

We also offer custom training sessions for individual organisations at your location.

Services

  • Chassis setup at your premises
  • Non destructive tyre modelling utilising the latest in computer modelling and workshop testing
  • Race track engineering support. Need a race engineer for a weekend?
  • Aero modelling using actual track data, removing the vagaries of wind tunnel testing.
  • Data analysis engineers

Latest Articles

Brake Pressure Sensor Installation

We list brake pressure sensors as one fo the seven sensors you really should have. In this months data acquisition article, I'm going to explain how to go about it and the pitfalls to avoid.

 

 

Starting out in engine tuning

The first part on your path to engine tuning nirvana. Sit back and read one of the few straight talking treatises on what has become an essential part of engine tuning.

 

 

Vehicle modelling basics – the bare essentials

In one of my previous articles I wrote about the dangers of ready made simulation. In that article I explored at length the dangers of relying on others to do your modelling work for and how it can be very detrimental, not just if they get it wrong but the fact that it robs the end user the informative process of putting a vehicle model.

 

Force based anti dive and anti squat

In any examination of vehicle behaviour quantifying the forces applied to the race car is one of the most important tasks the engineer has. Understanding the forces applied to the chassis is absolutely critical in determining what the car is going to do. The purpose of this article is to examine how the suspension elements translate braking and acceleration forces to the tyres and chassis. These are commonly referred to anti dive and anti squat.

 

 

Racecar stability

Ultimately, stability means control, but neither can be achieved without the engineer first having a firm understanding of the concepts. 


 

 