We list brake pressure sensors as one fo the seven sensors you really should have. In this months data acquisition article, I'm going to explain how to go about it and the pitfalls to avoid.

The first part on your path to engine tuning nirvana. Sit back and read one of the few straight talking treatises on what has become an essential part of engine tuning.

In one of my previous articles I wrote about the dangers of ready made simulation. In that article I explored at length the dangers of relying on others to do your modelling work for and how it can be very detrimental, not just if they get it wrong but the fact that it robs the end user the informative process of putting a vehicle model.

In any examination of vehicle behaviour quantifying the forces applied to the race car is one of the most important tasks the engineer has. Understanding the forces applied to the chassis is absolutely critical in determining what the car is going to do. The purpose of this article is to examine how the suspension elements translate braking and acceleration forces to the tyres and chassis. These are commonly referred to anti dive and anti squat.

Ultimately, stability means control, but neither can be achieved without the engineer first having a firm understanding of the concepts.







